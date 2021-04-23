Idriss Déby: Chad funeral for president killed by rebels

News of his shock death on Tuesday was met with tributes from numerous presidents - France's Emmanuel Macron called him a "brave friend", Cameroon's Paul Biya said he served "tirelessly", DR Congo's Felix Tshisikedi called it a "a great loss for Chad and for all of Africa", Mali's President Bah Ndaw lamented his "brutal" death and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa called it "disturbing".