Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 March 2021

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn Sunday zebras cross the road as a motorcyclist waits in Kimana Sanctuary in Kenya.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn Tuesday, Touré, a Gambian salt harvester collects salt from the bottom of Lake Retba in Senegal...image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption... it is known as the "Pink Lake" because of the algae which changes the colour of the water.image copyrightChristopher Furlongimage captionOn Monday artists make a portrait of 12-year-old Ansha from Ethiopia out of sand...image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption... the artists Sand in your Eye make the portrait on the beach in Whitby in the north of England.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionAlso on Tuesday, a police officer hugs a protester at the latest in long-running demonstrations in Algeria's capital Algiers...image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption... the protesters are demanding everyone from the previous ruling elite leave power.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn Monday a protester is caught mid-flight in Johannesburg at demonstrations demanding a change in financial aid for university students.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionA man counts his chickens at the livestock market in Mekelle, capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region, on Tuesday.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn the same day in Sudan's eastern Gedaref state, a boy splashes himself with water from the Atbarah river.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionTanzanians catch up on Thursday with the news announced on Wednesday that their president, John Magufuli, had died aged 61.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionOn Wednesday mourners gather at the Olympic stadium in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, to remember the late Ivory Coast Prime Minister Hamed Bakayoko...image copyrightGetty Imagesimage caption... Reggae star Alpha Blondy is among those paying tribute to Bakayoko, who died aged 56 after being treated for cancer.image copyrightGetty Imagesimage captionMourners in South Africa also remember Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini who died last week aged 72 after a diabetes-related illness.