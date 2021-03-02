Nigeria school abduction: Hundreds of girls released by gunmen
A group of nearly 300 girls who were kidnapped from a school in north-western Nigeria last week have been released, a local official says.
The girls were abducted by unidentified gunmen from their boarding school in Jangebe, Zamfara state, on Friday and taken to a forest, police said.
But on Monday, the state's governor said the group had been freed and the girls were now safe.
Dozens of the girls were seen gathered at a government building in Zamfara.
"It gladdens my heart to announce the release of the abducted students... from captivity", Governor Bello Matawalle wrote on Twitter.
"This follows the scaling of several hurdles laid against our efforts," he added. "I enjoin all well-meaning Nigerians to rejoice with us as our daughters are now safe."
The authorities said 279 girls had been freed, saying a figure given last week by police that 317 were kidnapped was inaccurate.