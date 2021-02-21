BBC News

Seven die in Nigerian Air Force plane crash near Abuja airport

image captionPeople gathered at the site of the crash on Sunday morning

Seven people have died after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja on Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Nigerian Air Force plane had reported engine failure, military spokesman Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola tweeted.

He added that the plane was on the way to Minna, in the northern state of Niger.

The chief of air staff has ordered an immediate investigation.

In a series of tweets, the air force asked the public to "remain calm & await the outcome of investigation".

The air force spokesman said that all those on board the small aircraft had died.

A witness told Reuters the smell of burning and chemicals lingered in the air at the site of the crash, in scrubland just outside the airport perimeter.

