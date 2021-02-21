Seven die in Nigerian Air Force plane crash near Abuja airport
Seven people have died after a Nigerian military plane crashed short of a runway in the capital Abuja on Sunday morning, according to officials.
The Nigerian Air Force plane had reported engine failure, military spokesman Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola tweeted.
He added that the plane was on the way to Minna, in the northern state of Niger.
The chief of air staff has ordered an immediate investigation.
In a series of tweets, the air force asked the public to "remain calm & await the outcome of investigation".
AIRCRAFT ACCIDENT— Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) February 21, 2021
This is to confirm that a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crashed while returning to the Abuja Airport after reporting engine failure enroute Minna. First responders are at the scene. Sadly, all 7 personnel on board died in the crash
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), @CAS_IOAmao, has ordered an immediate investigation into the incident. While urging the general public to remain calm & await the outcome of investigation, the CAS, on behalf of all NAF personnel, commiserates with the families of the deceased.— Air Vice Marshal Ibikunle Daramola (@KunleDaramola3) February 21, 2021
The air force spokesman said that all those on board the small aircraft had died.
A witness told Reuters the smell of burning and chemicals lingered in the air at the site of the crash, in scrubland just outside the airport perimeter.