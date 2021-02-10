South Africa may swap or sell AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine Published 3 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images image caption Health workers were due to be vaccinated until the plan was scrapped

South Africa is considering swapping or selling the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus, the health minister says.

Plans to use it to vaccinate health workers have been put on hold after a small study suggested a "minimal" effect against the country's new variant in young people.

It is intending to use a vaccine from Johnson & Johnson instead.

South Africa has one and half million doses of the AstraZeneca jab.

"There are already some countries that are asking that we must sell it to them," South Africa's Health Minister Zweli Mkhize told a news conference on Wednesday.

"Our scientists will continue with further deliberations on the AstraZeneca vaccine used in South Africa and depending on their advice the vaccine will be swapped before the expiry date."

He added that he was due to speak with the World Health Organization shortly after the news conference.

What was the study and what did it find?

The trial, which has not yet been published or peer-reviewed, involved around 2,000 healthy, young people with an average age of 31.

It found that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine offered "minimal protection" against mild and moderate cases of the South Africa variant of coronavirus in that low-risk group.

This means that even in people who've been vaccinated, the virus could still spread from person to person.

But it did not look at the impact of the vaccine on severe disease from Covid because there was no-one in the study who was in a high-risk category (over 50) or had an underlying health condition.

Oxford University researchers say promising results from other trials using similar vaccines in South Africa suggest their shot should be effective at preventing severe cases - the main aim of all Covid vaccines.

The study was carried out by researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa and the UK's Oxford University.

What do we know about the South Africa variant?

The South Africa variant carries a mutation that appears to make it more contagious or easy to spread.

However, there is no evidence that it causes more serious illness for the vast majority of people who become infected.

As with the original strain, the risk is highest for people who are elderly or have significant underlying health conditions.

Scientists say the variant accounts for 90% of new Covid cases in South Africa.