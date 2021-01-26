Nigeria's President Buhari fires armed forces chiefs
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has fired the heads of the country's armed forces whom he appointed when he first took office in 2015.
In a surprise move, he also tweeted the names of their replacements.
No reason was given for the resignation of the heads of the army, navy, air force and chief of defence staff.
It comes as Nigeria continues to grapple with widespread insecurity including the long-running Boko Haram insurgency and rampant kidnappings.
