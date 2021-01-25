Uganda ordered to end Bobi Wine's house arrest
- Published
A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to leave the home of opposition politician Bobi Wine.
He has not left his house in the capital Kampala since voting in the presidential election 11 days ago, in which he was declared runner-up to President Yoweri Museveni.
Monday's ruling by the High Court in Kampala comes after a petition by Bobi Wine's lawyers.
The state argued it needed to prevent him organising protests.
Bobi Wine alleges that the election, in which he won 35% of the vote as National Unity Platform leader, was rigged.