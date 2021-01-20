Sibusiso Moyo: Zimbabwe foreign minister dies from Covid-19
Zimbabwe's Foreign Minister Sibusiso Moyo has died after succumbing to Covid-19, the government says.
The former army general gained international prominence in 2017, when he announced the military takeover that ousted long-serving President Robert Mugabe from power.
Zimbabwe has recorded a surge in Covid-19 cases since the festive season.
There have been 28,675 cases and 825 deaths since the virus was detected last March.
More than half of the cases have been since New Year's Day, Reuters news agency reports.