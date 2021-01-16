BBC News

Uganda: Veteran leader Yoweri Museveni declared election winner

Uganda's long-time President Yoweri Museveni has been re-elected, electoral officials say, amid accusations of vote rigging by his main rival Bobi Wine.

Mr Museveni won almost 59% of the vote, with Mr Wine trailing with about 35%, the Electoral Commission said.

Mr Wine, a former pop star, earlier vowed to provide evidence of fraud. The Electoral Commission denies there was vote-rigging in Thursday's poll.

Poll monitors have criticised the government closure of internet access.

The say this undermined confidence. Mr Wine said he would provide evidence of fraud once the internet was restored.

Dozens of people were killed during violence in the run-up to the election. Opposition politicians have also accused the government of harassment.

The result gives President Museveni a sixth term in office.

The 76-year-old - who has been in power since 1986 - says he represents stability in the country.

Meanwhile, Bobi Wine - the stage name for 38-year-old Robert Kyagulanyi - says he has the backing of the youth in one of the world's youngest nations, where the median age is 16.

On Friday, as the results came in, Mr Wine said that Ugandan soldiers had surrounded and breached his home.

But a government spokesman accused him of "dramatising" the incident "to seek sympathy".

Uganda's general election

14 January 2021

  • 18.1mpeople have registered to vote

  • 11candidates are running for president

  • 1of the candidates is a woman, Nancy Kalembe

  • 5elected terms so far for Yoweri Museveni

  • 50% plus 1votes needed for a candidate to avoid a run-off election

  • 529MPs will also be elected

Source: Uganda electoral commission

