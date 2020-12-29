Algerian President Tebboune returns after Covid treatment in Germany
- Published
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has returned home after receiving coronavirus treatment in Germany for two months, state television reports.
Mr Tebboune was last seen in public on 15 October when he met with the French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves le Drian.
The 75-year-old's absence had fuelled speculation over his ability to finish his first term.
"It is hard to be far from one's country," Mr Tebboune was quoted as saying upon his return.
He was advised on 24 October to self-isolate following a positive coronavirus case among his close staff.
His health deteriorated and he was flown to Germany on 28 October for treatment.
As concerns were rising over the president's health, he posted a video to social media on 13 December, vowing to return in a "few weeks".
Mr Tebboune, a former loyalist of ousted leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika, was elected last year on the promise to build "a new Algeria".