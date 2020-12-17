Nigeria's Katsina school abduction: Boko Haram shows video 'of seized boys'
- Published
A video said to be from the jihadist group Boko Haram shows some of more than 300 Nigerian schoolboys kidnapped last week.
In the video, filmed in a forest, gunmen with their faces covered stand guard over boys, some of whom look no older then 10.
One child is coaxed into making demands on behalf of the group.
The boys were snatched from a boarding school in the north-western state of Katsina.
What does the video show?
The six-minute footage features a boy in the foreground whose clothes and face are dishevelled.
Dozens of children, some of them appearing to be very young, stand in the background, pleading.
In a mix of English and Hausa, the main speaker says they were kidnapped by Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau's gang.
He says some of the boys have been killed by Nigerian fighter jets and calls for the closure of schools other than Koranic schools.
He adds that all the government troops who have been sent to help them should be sent back.
At one point his voice appears to break and the other children begin to cry.
It's a distressing watch, BBC correspondent Mayeni Jones says.