Ethiopia and UN 'reach Tigray aid deal'

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionMany refugees have crossed over into Sudan to escape the conflict

The United Nations and Ethiopia have reached a deal to allow aid into the country's conflict-torn northern Tigray region, UN officials say.

UN spokesman Saviano Abreu says an assessment mission will begin later on Wednesday, the AP news agency reports.

Food and medicines are said to be running out for millions of people.

Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed in the month-long fighting between the federal army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

The Ethiopian government said the regional capital Mekelle was seized over the weekend.

media captionThe BBC’s Anne Soy reports from a refugee camp on the Sudan-Ethiopian border

But TPLF soldiers said they were still fighting near the city.

Thousands of people have been displaced.

A UN source told Reuters it had established a logistics group with the government to ensure access, although there is no official confirmation yet from Ethiopia.

  • Ethiopian soldiers accused of blocking border with Sudan
  • Can Ethiopia ignore Africa's diplomats?
  • Why Ethiopia may be marching into guerrilla war

