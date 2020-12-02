Ethiopia and UN 'reach Tigray aid deal'
The United Nations and Ethiopia have reached a deal to allow aid into the country's conflict-torn northern Tigray region, UN officials say.
UN spokesman Saviano Abreu says an assessment mission will begin later on Wednesday, the AP news agency reports.
Food and medicines are said to be running out for millions of people.
Hundreds of people have reportedly been killed in the month-long fighting between the federal army and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).
The Ethiopian government said the regional capital Mekelle was seized over the weekend.
But TPLF soldiers said they were still fighting near the city.
Thousands of people have been displaced.
A UN source told Reuters it had established a logistics group with the government to ensure access, although there is no official confirmation yet from Ethiopia.