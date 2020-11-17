Kenya to probe baby stealers following BBC Africa Eye exposé
Kenya's government has ordered an investigation into the theft and sale of babies following a BBC investigation into the black market trade.
The announcement came after BBC Africa Eye revealed children were stolen to order from a Nairobi public hospital.
A hospital official used legitimate paperwork to take custody of a two-week old boy before selling him directly to an undercover reporter.
A government minister said the culprits would face the "full force of the law".
Addressing a packed press conference in Nairobi, Labour and Social Protection Minister Simon Chelugui said that both the sellers and buyers were equally culpable.
Flanked by top police officials, Mr Chelugui promised a thorough investigation into the issue.
The investigation by BBC Africa Eye also uncovered a trade in children stolen from vulnerable mothers living on the street, as well as the existence of illegal clinics dotted around Nairobi where babies are sold for as little as £300.
Mr Chelugui said improvements needed to be made to some of Kenya's child protection services.
There are no reliable statistics on child trafficking in the East African state, but a non-governmental organisation, Missing Child Kenya, said it had been involved in nearly 600 cases in the past three years.