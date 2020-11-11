Angolan police fire tear gas at illegal protest
- Published
Police in the Angolan capital, Luanda, have used tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
They were protesting against rising living costs, unemployment and the postponement of local elections due to coronavirus.
A number of people were arrested and some were injured during the demonstrations, which had been banned by the authorities.
Last month, dozens of people were arrested during a similar protest.
Angola is one of Africa's biggest oil exporters but most of its people live in poverty.
BBC World Service Africa editor Mary Harper reports that disenchantment with the government has risen in recent months, with several marches called against corruption, police brutality and unemployment.
Protesters defied the ban on demonstrations which was ordered by the governor of Luanda partly to slow down the spread of coronavirus.
Teams of well-armed police were seen on the streets of Luanda.