Tigray crisis: Ethiopia's Abiy Ahmed vows to continue military offensive
The Ethiopian prime minister has vowed to continue a military offensive in the northern state of Tigray despite international calls for restraint.
Abiy Ahmed's administration accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) of attacking the military.
The TPLF, which governs the state, in turn said it could not "ignore the imminent danger".
The party had previously accused the government of plotting to invade the region.
Who urged Ethiopia to show restraint?
On Wednesday, amid the drama of the US election, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issued a statement calling for an end to any fighting.
"We are saddened by the tragic loss of life and urge immediate action to restore the peace and de-escalate tensions... The protection of civilian safety and security is essential," he said in a statement.
What did the Ethiopian prime minister say?
In a televised address Mr Abiy, who won the Nobel peace prize last year, said the military's operation was a success and said it would continue.
He said the operation was launched in response to a deadly attack on a military camp. He did not say how many people were killed.
What's this all about?
Tensions have been building between the Tigray region and the federal authorities in the capital, Addis Ababa.
The TPLF was the most powerful partner in Ethiopia's governing coalition until 2018, when Mr Abiy came to office following nationwide protests by ethnic Oromos. Since then, the party's power has waned.
In September, the Tigrayan authorities went ahead with an election in defiance of a nationwide postponement that was put in place following the outbreak of coronavirus.
The federal government had described that election for the Tigray parliament as "illegal".
The Tigray region's president, Debrestion Gebremichael, told reporters on Monday that the government was going to attack - alleging it was punishment for organising the election.
Mr Abiy then accused the TPLF of attacking a military base and sent in the Ethiopian military.
The federal government has also declared a six-month state of emergency in the state of Tigray and airspace in the region has been closed.