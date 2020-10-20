Nigeria unrest: Protesters shot in Lagos as millions put under curfew
- Published
Protesters have come under gunfire in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, amid continuing anger over police brutality.
Who opened fire and the number of casualties is unclear but Amnesty International said it had credible reports of deaths at the Lekki toll gate in the city.
An indefinite 24-hour curfew has been imposed Lagos, the commercial hub.
Other regions are also imposing curfews after two weeks of protests that began over a now-disbanded police unit.
Eyewitnesses spoke of uniformed men opening fire.
The Nigerian authorities have not yet commented.
The protests began nearly two weeks ago with calls for a much-hated police unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars), to be disbanded.
President Muhammadu Buhari did then dissolve the unit, which has been accused of illegal detentions, assaults and shootings, on 11 October.
But the demonstrators have called for more changes in the security forces as well as reforms to the way the country is run.
Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that criminals have hijacked the protests "to unleash mayhem".