#EndSARS protests: Nigeria abolishes loathed federal special police unit
Nigeria has dissolved the special police force at the centre of protests against police brutality.
The government said a special presidential directive had ordered the immediate dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars).
All the officers in the squad will be redeployed and a new arrangement to replace the squad is being worked on.
Protests against the squad were sparked by a video of a man allegedly being killed by police.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier said he was determined to end police brutality, introduce reforms and bring "erring personnel... to justice".
The Sars was widely accused of unlawful arrests, torture and murder.
The protesters demanded the unit be disbanded rather than reformed because previous commitments to change the behaviour of the police had had no effect.