Cameroon soldiers jailed for killing women and children Published duration 16 minutes ago

media caption Finding the soldiers who killed this woman

Four Cameroonian soldiers have been sentenced to 10 years for their roles in shooting dead two women and two children in 2015.

The killings were captured on a video that circulated in 2018, which showed the victims being hooded and shot.

The government initially dismissed the footage as "fake news".

But an investigation by BBC Africa Eye showed that the incident happened in a village in the far north of Cameroon close to the border with Nigeria.

