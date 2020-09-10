TRESemmé: South African shops pull products after 'racist' hair adverts Published duration 17 minutes ago

image copyright Clicks/Facebook image caption A composite image shows the advert's descriptions of white and black hair types

Some of South Africa's biggest retailers will no longer sell TRESemmé hair products, following protests over an advert that denigrated black hair.

Pictures of African hair were labelled "frizzy and dull", "dry and damaged" in an online advert for TRESemmé products featured by beauty retailer Clicks.

White hair, meanwhile, was labelled "normal" and "fine and flat".

Shoprite, Woolworths and Pick N Pay all say they have removed TRESemmé products from their shelves, as has Clicks.

Earlier this week, a senior executive at Clicks resigned and a number of employees were suspended.

"The campaign set out to celebrate the beauty of all hair types and the range of solutions that TRESemmé offers, but we got it wrong."

The chief executive of Clicks, Vikesh Ramsunder, also apologised, adding that an audit of all promotional material would be "urgently implemented" as well as diversity and inclusivity training.

"Whilst the images and content were provided to us by our supplier TRESemmé, this does not absolve us from blame," he said.

media caption The BBC's Pumza Fihlani looks at the politics around African hair

Many South Africans say racism remains embedded in their society, 29 years after the end of apartheid and white-minority rule.

Protests outside Clicks stores on Monday were led by opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who called the hair advert "racist" and "dehumanising".