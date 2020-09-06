Mali coup: Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta flies to UAE Published duration 41 minutes ago Related Topics Mali coup

image copyright Reuters image caption Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was detained by the military but later released

Mali's ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, who was ousted in a coup last month, has left the country.

Mr Keïta, 75, has flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for medical treatment after suffering from a minor stroke, military officials said.

The junta is currently in talks with opposition and civil society groups about a transition to civilian rule.

It says it will step down in two years, but West African leaders want a quicker transfer of power.

Mr Keïta was overthrown on 18 August following mass protests against his rule over corruption, the mismanagement of the economy and a dispute over legislative elections.

The coup sparked international condemnation, but it was welcomed by many Malians.

Mr Keïta was detained by the military, but later freed.

On Thursday, he left a hospital in the capital, Bamako, after a two-day stay during which he was treated for a minor stroke, AFP news agency reported.

His former chief of staff said he could be away for up to15 days.