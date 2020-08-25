Mike Pompeo boards 'first Tel Aviv-Khartoum flight'

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Mike Pompeo has taken to wearing a stars and stripes face mask on his diplomatic visits

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has left Israel for Sudan on what he called the first official direct flight from Tel Aviv to Khartoum.

The Sudan visit comes after he urged more Arab states to make a peace deal with Israel.

He is on a five-day trip to Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE.

Sudan is on the US list of state sponsors of terrorism along with North Korea, Iran and Syria and wants to be removed so sanctions are lifted.

Sudan's leaders are desperate to end the country's economic isolation and gain access to the dollar-based international financial system to attract loans and investment.

They were put on the list on 1993 as al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden lived in Sudan for five years in the 1990s as a guest of Omar al-Bashir's government, which has since been overthrown.

Mr Pompeo tweeted: "Happy to announce that we are on the FIRST official NONSTOP flight from Israel to Sudan!".

In addition the US embassy in Jerusalem tweeted a video showing an official greeting Mr Pompeo as he walked up the steps into his plane, saying "You are now on a historic flight."

On his stop in Israel he spoke about how he wanted stronger diplomatic ties between Arab nations and Israel - referring to an agreement between UAE and Israel brokered by US President Donald Trump earlier this month.

We are "very hopeful we will see other Arab nations join in this", he said.

It is only the third peace treaty between Israel and an Arab country.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the agreement heralded a new era, adding: "I hope we'll have good news in the future, maybe in the near future."

Israeli and US officials believe Bahrain, Oman and Sudan could be next.

However, Sudan's foreign ministry sacked its spokesman last week after he praised the UAE's peace treaty as "a brave and bold step".