Focus on Africa at 60 - Match the voice

Bilkisu Labaran is the News Editor for Focus on Africa. A Nigerian, she presented and reported for Focus for many years. "Interviewing the then president of Ghana in 2010, Professor John Atta Mills, I was under strict instructions from his press team not to bring up the sensitive issue of his health. So I didn't. Instead, I asked why he, as a known sportsman with such prowess, no longer played any sport? He was very gracious but the response from his press team made headlines."

Catherine Fellows has been a producer at BBC Africa for many years, specialising in documentaries and arts programmes. She's now the editor of the music programme "This Is Africa", presented by DJ Edu.