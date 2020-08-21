Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 14-20 August 2020

  • 21 August 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

An aerial view taken in Mauritius on August 17, 2020, shows the MV Wakashio bulk carrier, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, that had run aground and broke into two parts near Blue Bay Marine Park. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday pictures emerge of the ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius split in two...
Workers collect leaked oil at the beach in Riviere des Creoles on August 15, 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... on the previous Saturday workers collect oil that had leaked from the ship...
A picture taken on August 15, 2020 shows iridescence on the water at the beach in Petit Bel Air. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption .... The oil from the ship, the MV Wakashio, causes ecological devastation in the reef.
A man watches local TV coverage of resignation of Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita at a printing shop near the Independence Monument in Bamako, Mali. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday Malians watch television to see their president's resignation speech...
Armed members of the FAMA (Malian Armed Forces) are celebrated by the population as they parade at Independence Square in Bamako on August 18, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita had been arrested earlier that day by Malian mutineers who stormed through the capital, Bamako.
A farmer rides on his horse during a protest against farm attacks in Mookgophong on August 18, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday South African farmers stage a protest about attacks on farms. The two in the picture, Alwyn van Zyl, and his wife Pauline, were attacked in March. She survived but he died.
Morocco's Soufiane EL Bakkali (C) competes in the men's 3000metre steeplechase event during the Diamond League Athletics Meeting at The Louis II Stadium in Monaco on August 14, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Friday Morocco's Soufiane EL Bakkali competes in the steeplechase in Monaco.
A priest administers the Holy Communion during the service at the Notre Dame du Congo cathedral in Kinshasa on August 16, 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kishasa, Catholic Mass is celebrated for the first time since lockdown began in March.
Algerian volunteers desinfect the prayer hall ahead of the noon prayer at the El Fateh mosque in the El Afia de Kouba neighbourhood of the capital Algiers, on August 15, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The previous day, volunteers disinfect the prayer hall in the El Fateh mosque in Algeria's capital Algiers to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
A policeman, mask-clad due to COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, watches as people cool off in the water at el-Kettani beach in the Bab el-Oued suburb of Algeria's capital Algiers on August 15, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In another part of the city people cool off at the beach.
A Senegalese man cleans himself along the coastline in Bargny on August 15, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... Same day, different beach. This time in the small fishing village of Bargny in Senegal.
People bathe in the Mediterranean sea water off a beach in Libya's capital Tripoli near sunset on August 18, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday people relax at the beach in Libya's capital Tripoli amid a heat wave and a power cut.

