Image copyright Reuters Image caption The hotel at Lido beach is said to be frequented by government officials

At least 10 people have been killed in a gun and bomb attack on a hotel in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

A vehicle packed with explosives was rammed into the back of the Elite Hotel in the Lido beach area, after which gunmen stormed the building and took hostages, reports said.

Security forces are said to be trying to regain control of the hotel.

The Islamist militant group al-Shabab has said its fighters were behind the attack.

"There is still sporadic gunfire," government security official Ahmed Omar told AFP news agency.

"The death toll can increase because the blast was massive and there is a hostage situation involved."

Some reports have put the number of dead at 15.

Witness Ali Sayid Adan said the initial blast was "very heavy" and left the area shrouded in smoke.

"There is chaos and people are fleeing from nearby buildings," he said.

The recently built hotel is owned by an MP and is popular with Somali politicians. The privately-owned Somali news website Dhacdoone described it as one of the most heavily guarded facilities in Mogadishu.

A statement posted online attributed to al-Shabab said: "The mujahideen have launched an operation consisting of martyrdom [suicide bombing] and a commando raid against a hotel belonging to an MP from the apostate group [Somali government]."

Among the dead are reported to be a senior official from the information ministry and another official from the defence ministry.

Al-Shabab, which is linked to al-Qaeda, has been waging a brutal insurgency in Somalia for more than a decade.

It has been pushed out of Mogadishu by government and African Union troops, but the group still carries out bombings and assassinations in the city.

Last week a shootout between jailed al-Shabab members and security officers at a prison claimed at least 20 lives.

The militants - who had managed to obtain weapons - had tried to escape from a heavily guarded prison in Mogadishu.