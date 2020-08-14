Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 7- 13 August 2020

  • 14 August 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Starlings are seen in the Amboseli National Park, Kenya. Their feathers are a combination of bright blue, purple, black, white and brown. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A group of starlings perch for a moment in Kenya's Amboseli National Park on Wednesday.
Children stand in social distancing squares on arrival at school. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Schoolchildren wearing masks and visors wait in line in South Africa's main city, Johannesburg, on Thursday.
People look at the carcass of a Brydes Whale on Kommetjie beach in Cape Town. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday, beachgoers in Cape Town look at the carcass of a whale that has washed ashore.
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday above Egypt's border with Israel, a meteor streaks past stars in the night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower.
People stand at the entrance to a school used as a polling station. One wall is daubed with a large, smiley face. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Earlier that day, voters in the capital Cairo and elsewhere in the country went to the polls to elect members of the reinstated senate.
A woman enters a row of kiosks that are flooded. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday a shop owner in Bor, South Sudan, assesses the impact of floods. They were caused by heavy rain and the River Nile bursting its banks, and have forced thousands of people from their homes.
Worshippers sit inside and pray. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Worshippers join prayers in Lagos on Friday as Nigeria reopens its mosques.
Kenyan workers protest outside their consulate in Beirut, Lebanon. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "We want to go back home," chant Kenyan workers outside their country's consulate in Beirut on Monday. Migrant workers there often report abuse by their employers. Days before, the Lebanese capital was hit by an explosion that has killed dozens of people and made thousands homeless.
A drone image shows the oil spillage near the area where the bulk carrier ship MV Wakashio, belonging to a Japanese company but Panamanian-flagged, ran aground on a reef, at Riviere des Creoles, Mauritius. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday, fuel oil that leaked from a grounded ship is seen polluting Mauritius' turquoise-blue waters...
A volunteer stands in the sludge which he handles with gloved hands. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Thousands of volunteers have stepped in to remove the toxic sludge, which experts warn will have a devastating impact on the island's unique plant and animal species.

Pictures from Reuters, AFP and EPA.

