Hundreds of volunteers have been called upon to put out the fires

Authorities in Kenya have deployed the military to support fire fighters who are battling to put out a big fire at the Tsavo national park.

The Kenya Wildlife Service has blamed arsonists for the latest fire which started on Saturday.

Hundred of local volunteers have also been called on to help.

Tsavo, in south-eastern Kenya, is the country's biggest national park and home to hundreds of animals such as lions, elephants and buffaloes.

It is visited by thousands of local and international tourists each year.

The military is using helicopters to pour water on the fire.

In July, several fires ravaged the Tsavo conservation area.

"The combination of long rains earlier in the year, which saw grasses grow tall, strong winds and inaccessible areas have made this a high fire risk period in Tsavo," a conservation group called the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust explained in July.

