Image copyright Reuters Image caption An ambulance is seen near the site of the explosion in Mogadishu

An attack on a military base in the Somali capital Mogadishu has killed at least eight people and injured 14 others, officials say.

Witnesses told local media a car loaded with explosives attacked the compound near a sports stadium.

The extremely loud explosion was heard across the city.

Islamist militant group Al-Shabab said it was behind the attack. It often carries out bombings targeting security forces and officials.

Col Ahmed Muse told Associated Press that the explosion took place at the gates of the 12th April Army Brigade base close to the recently reopened sports stadium in the Warta-Nabadda district.

The stadium opened in June and was seen as a symbol of the country rebuilding after years of conflict.

Halima Abdisalan, a mother of three who lives near the area told Reuters news agency that soldiers opened fire after the explosion. "We ran indoors in fear," she said.

Earlier this week two security guards were killed after stopping a suicide bomber from entering a restaurant in the capital.