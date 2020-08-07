Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 31 July - 6 August 2020

  • 7 August 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Kenyan fashionista James Maina Mwangi, dressed all in purple, stands beside green, yellow and red suits. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Kenyan fashion-lover James Maina Mwangi, who once told the BBC he was Africa's most stylish man, poses with some of his pieces on Friday
Girls wearing new clothes are pictured on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Dakar. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day in Senegal's capital Dakar, these girls wear bright and beautiful dresses for Eid al-Adha celebrations
A boy tries to inflate a balloon. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also in Dakar, this boy was pictured playing with a balloon
People touch a depiction of the Virgin Mary after a mass at Cairo's Historical Church of Blessed Virgin Mary. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Coptic Christians touch a mosaic of the Virgin Mary soon after Egypt's churches reopened on Monday
A bronze-coloured statue is fitted with a mask with a caption that reads "stay safe". Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Monday a number of statues in Nigeria's biggest city, Lagos, are seen with face masks as a reminder to the general public
A statue of Gani Fawehinmi sports a face mask. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Among them is this statue of the late human rights lawyer Gani Fawehinmi
Tunisian singer and violinist Yasmine Azaiez performs on stage. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Wednesday, Tunisian musician Yasmine Azaiez performs at the Hammamet International Festival
Naval officers await the arrival of President Patrice Talon at the Palais de la Marina. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Member of Benin's navy stand easy outside the presidency in Cotonou on Saturday ahead of independence day celebrations
Men stand by boats as the sun is low in the sky in Al Maadea district of Behera Governorate. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Fishermen in northern Egypt prepare to take their boats out to sea in on Tuesday

Pictures from Reuters, AFP and EPA.

