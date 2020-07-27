Image copyright AFP Image caption About 300,00 people died and two million were displaced during the conflict in Darfur, the UN says

Sudan will send more troops to the restive Darfur region, following a recent spike in violence there, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has said.

He said the forces would protect people during the farming season.

Unidentified gunmen killed more than 60 people in the region on Saturday, and another 20 the day before, the UN said.

Several villages were burned, and markets and shops looted, said the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

"The escalation of violence in different parts of Darfur region is leading to increased displacement, compromising the agricultural season, causing loss of lives and livelihoods and driving growing humanitarian needs," it said in a statement.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The BBC's Mohanad Hashim is one of the first journalists to travel freely in the region in a decade

Darfur has been ravaged by conflict for nearly two decades with fighting between rebels and forces loyal to President Omar al-Bashir, who was overthrown last year.

The UN says that about 300,000 people have died and two million have been displaced.

Bashir is wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for alleged war crimes and genocide in the region.

Last week, the 76-year-old went on trial in Sudan's capital Khartoum in connection with the 1989 military coup that brought him to power.

He could face the death penalty if found guilty.

Bashir has already been convicted of corruption.