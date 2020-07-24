A manhunt is under way in South Africa after inmates awaiting trial escaped while being transferred to court.

The escape in the south-western town of Malmesbury was caught on camera by a member of the public who was sitting in his car.

Separate footage shows some of the prisoners being recaptured. It is unclear how many inmates from the local jail are still on the run.

People have been warned not to attempt to catch any of them.

"The search party including detectives, on foot and in vehicles, has already covered much ground with the re-arrest of several escapees," correctional services spokesperson Logan Maistry said.

An investigation is under way to find out how the escape happened.