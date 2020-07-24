Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 July 2020

  • 24 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man with the Cameroonian flag wrapped around his head looks down the camera lens. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Cameroonian opposition supporters protest against French political influence outside European Union offices in Brussels on Friday.
Two masked women wave from the deck of a boat. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption These Moroccan women wave from a boat as they return home from seasonal agricultural work in Spain - coronavirus border closures meant many workers had been stuck there since strawberry picking ended a month ago.
A masked man partially obscures his face with a large bunch of carrots. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This market vendor arranges his carrots for sale in Mbare, Zimbabwe, on Wednesday.
Women dressed in orange, yellow, blue, pink and green raise their hands in prayer. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Sunday worshippers visit a church in Nairobi...
A man dressed in pink raises both arms in the air. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Congregations can meet again after Kenya's government relaxed restrictions on religious gatherings.
Uniformed military guards holding gold-coloured rifles stand at ease. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Sudanese honour guards in the capital, Khartoum, await the arrival of Eritrea's military chief of staff on Monday.
A man kicks another man above the shoulder inside the ring. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Sunday, Congolese UFC fighter Marc Diakiese lands a blow on Rafael Fiziev of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi.
A child in brightly coloured clothes stands next to a multi-coloured wall. Image copyright EPA
Image caption This girl wears a protective facemask in Cape Town on Saturday.
A child punches the air as he plays table football with others. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Tuesday two boys play table football in Ivory Coast's biggest city, Abidjan.
Two men and a dog paddle in the sea. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Egypt, two men and a dog cool off in the Mediterranean near the 15th Century citadel of Qaitbay on Friday.
Wildebeest and zebra mingle next to a water point. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day, herds of wildebeest and zebra arrive at Sand River in Tanzania's Serengeti before crossing the border into Kenya's Masai Mara in the annual Great Migration.
Two European women walk on a beach Image copyright AFP
Image caption The next day holidaymakers take to the beach in Tunisia, where charter flights have resumed in a bid to boost the tourism-reliant economy.
A woman holds up a sign saying 'let there be VINO'. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "Let there be VINO," reads this protester's sign in South Africa on Wednesday. Many in the hospitality industry say the ongoing lockdown places their jobs and businesses at risk.
A man chews khat. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day in Somalia'a capital, Mogadishu, a man enjoys chewing the leaf stimulant khat at his home.
Bunches of roses are wrapped in protective cardboard. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, roses are readied on the packing line at a farm in Kenya.
Cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo raises a fist and displays his Black Lives Matter T-shirt. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And on Saturday, cricketer Andile Phehlukwayo raises a fist and displays his Black Lives Matter T-shirt as he celebrates on the pitch.

