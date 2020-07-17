Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 10 - 16 July 2020

  • 17 July 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

Three men treat an anesthetised infant ape on the forest floor. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Vets and park rangers remove a poacher's snare from the hand of a baby Gorilla in Virunga National Park, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
A red handprint on a cave wall. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A handprint on Munjiriri cave, part of a Maasai initiation ritual, is seen on Wednesday in Kenya.
A bronze bust is seen with its head smashed off. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A headless bust of British imperialist Cecil Rhodes looks out over Cape Town on Wednesday after it was decapitated. Monuments glorifying him have been defaced across South Africa where activists have long called for them to be removed and for institutions, in particular universities, to be "decolonised".
A man and a woman dressed in anoraks throw their arms out as the water hits their backs - one grimaces, the other smiles. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also in Cape Town, visitors to the seaside brace themselves as they are drenched by spray on Monday.
Two rails of wax print and batik fabrics and clothes line a shop wall. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Clothes and fabrics line the wall of a shop in Liberia's capital Monrovia on Monday as lockdown restrictions are eased and businesses reopen.
Rosewood timber stands in piles next to a river crossing. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Rosewood is piled up by a river near Kamakwie in Sierra Leone on Sunday. Demand for the precious timber in China has fuelled illegal logging here and in other parts of West Africa in recent years.
A woman wearing a T-shirt bearing Che Guevara's face waters potted plants on a balcony. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Emna Charqui waters plants on a balcony in Tunis on Wednesday. The 27-year-old has been sentenced to six months in prison, after sharing a satirical Facebook post about hand-washing that imitated Koranic verse.
A man stands in contemplation outside a mosque. Image copyright AFP
Image caption People gather at a mosque in Bamako on Sunday where influential Imam and Malian opposition figure Mahmoud Dicko led prayers in memory of those who died in two days of clashes with security forces.
A woman with a facemask walks past graffiti that promotes social distancing. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Wednesday a woman walks past a mural reminding residents of Nairobi to maintain social distancing.
A passenger wears a face mask on board a Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also in Nairobi, on Monday a lone passenger sits on board an SGR train that links the capital with the second-biggest city of Mombasa.

Pictures from AFP, Getty Images, EPA and Reuters.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC