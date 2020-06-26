Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 19-25 June 2020

  • 26 June 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

Passengers wait on a bus called "Car Rapide" to be full at a bus station in Dakar, Senegal - 24 June 2020 Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Passengers wait on a commuter minibus, or "car rapide", at a bus station in Dakar, Senegal on Wednesday.
Sudanese revolutionaries paint murals along a wall in the Khartoum neighbourhood of Arkawit on 24 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, but on the other side of the continent, activists paint a mural to mark last year's mass demonstration against Sudan's military.
A girl carries grilled corn cobs from the stall of a pedlar on the side of a main road in Libya's capital Tripoli - 24 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Also on Wednesday, a girl in Libya's capital, Tripoli, is looking forward to eating her grilled corn.
A firefighter sprays water to extinguish a fire at the site of an accident after multiple fuel tankers spilled their cargo on a bridge along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Lagos, Nigeria - 21 June 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption A Nigerian firefighter tackles a fire caused by a collision between two fuel tankers, which killed one person on Sunday.
A suspended railway track at the site of a landslide that killed 13 people the day before, in Anyama, near Abidjan -19 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Traffic on the railway between Ivory Coast's biggest city, Abidjan, and Ouagadougou, the capital of Burkina Faso, was halted on Friday after a landslide...
A suspended railway track at the site of a landslide that killed 13 people the day before, in Anyama, near Abidjan - 19 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption It left 13 people dead in Anyama just north of Abidjan...
An armchair among rubbles at the site of a landslide that killed 13 people the day before, in Anyama, near Abidjan - 19 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption At least 20 houses were also swept away following days of heavy rain.
Tanzanian small-scale miner Saniniu Kuryan Laizer, 52, poses with the enlarged cheque copy from the government after selling two of the biggest of the country's precious gemstones, Tanzanite, during the ceremony for his historical discovery in Manyara, northern Tanzania - 24 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption A Tanzanian miner cashed in when he came across a record-breaking 15kg (33lb) of the gemstone Tanzanite, worth £2.4m ($3.4m), on Wednesday.
A Burundian refugee Bazira Afros, 26yrs old, who fled his country due to election violence, poses for a photo next to a footbridge where he and other refugees sleep next to a highway, ahead of World Refugee Day in Nairobi, Kenya, 19 June 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Burundian refugee, Bazira Afros, 26, poses for a photo in Kenya ahead of World Refugee Day on Saturday.
Protesters, including many motorbike-taxi drivers, hold placards while protesting and facing the police around parliament on for the second consecutive day in Kinshasa, DR Congo - 24 June 2020 Image copyright AFP
Image caption Supporters of President Félix Tshisekedi in the Democratic Republic of Congo protest against proposed changes to the judiciary on Wednesday.
Six Libyan experts search for human remains during the exhumation of mass graves in Tarhuna, south-east of Tripoli, Libya -23 June 2020 Image copyright EPA
Image caption Libyan experts search for human remains in a mass grave in Tarhuna south-east of Tripoli on Tuesday following the withdrawal of forces loyal to renegade General Khalifa Haftar.
A delegate from Angola looks on during the vote of a watered down resolution condemning structural racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland - 19 June 2020. Image copyright EPA
Image caption And a delegate from Angola observes the vote of a resolution condemning police brutality and racism in the wake of the death of George Floyd at the UN Human Rights Council in the Swiss city of Geneva on Friday.

Pictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters

