Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 June 2020

  • 19 June 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

A member of Radikal Bomb Shot (RBS) collective, a collective of Senegalese artists, paints a mural depicting key American and African anti-racism activists, in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in Dakar on June, 15, 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Monday in Senegal's capital city, Dakar, artists from the Radikal Bomb Shot collective paint a mural in tribute to African and African-American activists...
Members of Radikal Bomb Shot (RBS) collective, a collective of Senegalese artists, paint a mural of key American and African anti-racism activists in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement in Dakar on June, 15, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Part of their mural quotes Senegalese scholar Cheikh Anta Diop, saying: "The negation of black Africans' history and intellectual achievements was the cultural, mental murder which proceeded and paved the way for genocide in the world."
Volunteers of the association Retake clean a statue of famous Italian journalist Indro Montanelli, which stands in a garden of the same name, that was sprayed painted red and tagged with the words racist and rapist, in Milan, Italy, 14 June 2020. An anti-fascist group had called on Milan"s mayor to remove the statue because Montanelli bought and married a young Eritrean girl after volunteering for Fascist leader Benito Mussolini"s colonial invasion of Ethiopia in 1935. Image copyright EPA
Image caption In Italy there are calls to remove a statue of Indro Montanelli, pictured on Sunday having been daubed in red paint and tagged with the words "racist, rapist". The journalist admitted buying and marrying a 12-year-old Eritrean girl in the 1930s during army service under Fascist leader Benito Mussolini.
Protesters lock arms during an antiracism protest on June 13, 2020 in Paris, France. The anti-racism protests here that began with expressions of solidarity with George Floyd, the American man who was killed by police in Minneapolis, have also highlighted the case of Adama Traore, a 24-year-old French Malian man who died in police custody in 2016. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Paris on Saturday, protesters demand justice for Adama Traoré, a 24-year-old man who died in police custody four years ago in circumstances likened to George Floyd's death in the US. An autopsy requested by Traoré's family showed that he died of asphyxiation.
This picture taken on June 18, 2020, shows a statue of King Leopold II of Belgium besmirched with red paint, in Gent. - The statue will be removed, amidst discussions to topple all Leopold 2 statues due to the misdeeds in his former colony Congo. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Following campaigns and protests the Belgian city of Ghent is to remove this statue of King Leopold II, under whose reign as many as 10 million people were murdered in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Demonstrators stand next to the statue of Louis Botha on horseback, the first prime minister of the Union of South Africa, during a demonstration calling for the removal of the statue in front of the South African Parliament, in Cape Town on June 16, 2020. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday in Cape Town activists call for the removal of this colonial-era statue of Louis Botha, the first prime minister of South Africa.
A man rests on the octagon surrounding the destroyed plinth upon which a colonial era statue of H.M. Queen Victoria had stood in memoria since it"s unveiling in 1906, at the Jevanjee gardens in Nairobi on June 13, 2020. - The statue was removed following a vandalism incident a few years ago. Statues of controversial historical and political figures are under scrutiny worldwide. Image copyright AFP
Image caption This plinth in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, stands bare after its statue of British colonial monarch Queen Victoria was toppled and beheaded in 2015.
Kenyan athletes Beatrice Chepkoech (R) and Pauline Mutwa (L) stretch during their training at the tea fields of Duka Moja, in Kenya, 16 June 2020. There are around 200 Kenian athletes using the area for training due to the coronavirus pandemic. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Also in Kenya, Pauline Mutwa and Beatrice Chepkoech seen on Tuesday are among some 200 athletes now training in a tea-producing area of Narok County because of the coronavirus restrictions.
A trader waters fruits at her grocery stall amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) spread, in Eastleigh district of Nairobi, Kenya June 17, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The next day, a trader back in Nairobi keeps the fruit looking fresh by sprinkling her produce with water.
Kreevious Bachue paints an artwork at his Farchure Print ^ Gallery workshop in Monrovia, Liberia. 17 June 2020. Kreevious Bachue is a professional artist, who started to paint at age 6, while in primary school, later, at age 12, he enrolled at the Child Arts Liberia institute to further advance his artistic career. Bachue produces paintings both at his workshop and at home and sells to various art shops and galleries. In the Farchuree Print ^ Gallery workshop, Bachue gives lessons to others about paiting. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Liberian artist Kreevious Bachue works in his studio in the capital, Monrovia, on Wednesday.
Egyptian mechanical engineer Mahmoud El komy is seen beside the remote-controlled robot that he build to test people for the coronavirus by running PCR tests, limiting exposure to suspected cases, during the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Cairo, Egypt June 12, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And on Friday in Egypt, a remote-controlled robot built to test people for coronavirus is seen next to its creator Mahmoud El Komy.

Pictures from AFP, EPA, Reuters and Getty Images.

