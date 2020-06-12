Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 5 - 11 June 2020

  • 12 June 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond.

Kenyan police officers remove an empty coffin left after the protest against police brutality in Nairobi on June 9, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Tuesday police in Kenya's capital Nairobi drag away an empty coffin left by protesters at a march against police brutality...
Cosmas Mutethia"s wife (R) wears a mask with her husband"s name, who was killed by Kenyan Police during a night curfew, as she carries an empty coffin during their protest against police brutality in front of the Kenyan Parliament in Nairobi on June 9, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... one of the protesters is the widow of a man who was killed during the night curfew put in place to reduce the spread of coronavirus.
An activist shouts slogans in Accra, Ghana on June 6, 2020 during a protest against the death of George Floyd. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday people also gather in Ghana's capital Accra to show solidarity with those protesting against the death of George Floyd in the US.
Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng, popularly known as Prophet Mboro, wears a face mask as he celebrates inside the Incredible Happenings Ministry Church, in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni on June 07, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In South Africa people start returning to their places of worship after lockdown restrictions are eased, including South Africa's Prophet Paseka Motsoeneng on Sunday in Ekurhuleni...
A man carrying a prayer mat and wearing a mask as preventive measure against COVID-19 coronavirus has his temperature checked at the entrance of the Nizamiye Mosque ahead of the Friday prayer in Midrand, Johannesburg, on June 5, 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... religious leaders keep strict restrictions, like a temperature check at this mosque in Johannesburg on Friday...
Muslims wearing masks as preventive measure against COVID-19 coronavirus await in line to enter the Nizamiye Mosque ahead of the Friday prayer in Midrand, Johannesburg, on June 5, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... which worshippers patiently wait for.
Malian riot policemen keep an eye on Muslims gathering for the Friday prayer in the Independence square in Bamako on June 5, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day, riot police keep an eye on Muslim Friday prayers in Bamako, Mali....
Malians gather at the Independence square in Bamako on June 5, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... because one of the most influential personalities in Malian politics, Imam Mahmoud Dicko calls for a march after prayers...
This aerial view shows Malians gathering at the Independence square in Bamako on June 5, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... Thousands gather to protest against President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.
Protesters wearing face masks hold banners saying "enough is enough" and "justice in Nigeria for women and girls". Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day protesters head to the Nigerian police headquarters in Abuja to demand a public register of sex offenders.
A man is tested for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Vrededorp, Johannesburg, on June 5, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And also on Friday, a man is tested for coronavirus in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Pictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC