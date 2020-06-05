Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 29 May - 4 June 2020

  • 5 June 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Kenyan photographer and art director Barbara Minishi (L) takes pictures of her room mate and fashion stylist Wambui Thimba (R) Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption After a fashion designer and photographer's scheduled work is cancelled due to coronavirus, the house mates do their own shoot on Monday on the top of their apartment block in Kenya's capital Nairobi.
A young Fulani herder sits on his donkey in the village of Mbetiou Peulh on May 29, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption This young herder's life has also been put on hold since March because of coronavirus restrictions. On Friday he is is stuck in the Senegalese village of Mbetiou Peulh.
A student washes her hands as they attend their first day of re-opened school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 1, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday some students in Tanzania head back to school...
Students attend a class on their first day of re-opened school in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on June 1, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ... but the return to class is restricted to university students, college students and those in the final grade of secondary school.
A child in Johannesburg has his temperature measured as he enters the school premises on June 1, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day a child in the South African city of Johannesburg gets his temperature checked as the country eases its lockdown restrictions.
A pupil wearing a face mask as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus writes on the blackboard in Yaoundé, Cameroon, 1st June 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Monday is also the first day back to school for students in Cameroon.
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers patrol among street vendors and food stalls at the Bara taxi rank in Soweto, Johannesburg, on June 1, 2020, Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption All but the highest risk sectors of the economy are allowed to reopen in South Africa and in Soweto soldiers patrol a market on Monday.
A Sudanese protester clad in mask and latex gloves runs during a demonstration in the Riyadh district in the east of the capital Khartoum on June 3, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday a demonstrator in Sudan's capital Khartoum demands justice for sit-in protesters killed a year ago by security forces.
A fire in the middle of the street in the Androranga neighbourhood of Toamasina, a large port city on the east coast of Madagascar, on 3 June 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In Toamasina in Madagascar residents clash with riot police on Wednesday after police beat a person who defied lockdown restrictions.
A fighter loyal to the UN-recognised Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) stands on the high tarmac of Tripoli International Airport following its recapture from rival forces loyal to strongman Khalifa Haftar, on June 3, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Also on Wednesday, a fighter loyal to Libya's UN-backed government stands at Tripoli International Airport as forces seize it from the renegade General Khalifa Haftar.

Pictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters.

Related Topics

More on this story

Around the BBC