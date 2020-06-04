Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Soldiers are celebrating after recapturing Tripoli airport

Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) has declared itself in full control of Tripoli after recapturing the capital's airport.

Gen Khalifa Haftar's forces have been besieging the city since April 2019.

But intensified military support from Turkey helped government forces drive Gen Haftar's forces back from the frontlines.

A new diplomatic effort is underway to try to restart talks on a lasting ceasefire.

The recapture of the international airport in Tripoli - long out of use - is the strongest symbolic victory for the Libyan government so far, reports the BBC's Arab affairs editor Sebastian Usher.

Libya has been torn by violence since long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was deposed and killed in 2011 by Nato-backed forces.