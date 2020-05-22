Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 15 - 21 May 2020

  • 22 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

A close shot of a woman having kohl liner applied to her eyes. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Friday, bride-to-be Marie Andrea Offoumou gets ready for her wedding...
A couple dressed in wedding finery hold hands as the officiant stands before them. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The 28-year-old married Indat Ange Désiré in Ivory Coast's main city Abidjan soon after the lockdown was eased.
A boy grimaces as his hair is clasped and trimmed by a gloved barber. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday, a barber cuts this young client's hair in Egypt's capital of Cairo...
A woman uses a pin-like implement to make decorative pattern on a small pastry before it goes in an oven. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And women in northern Egypt prepare butter biscuits called Kahk on Saturday.
A man wearing a yellow PPE suit sprays mosque stairwell that is illuminated by coloured glass windows. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday in Algeria, volunteers spray inside a building with disinfectant.
Dozens of masked male and female health workers stand in formation as they stretch in sync. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Frontline medical staff warm up before a free zumba class at Nairobi's Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital on Sunday.
An inside view of an empty aeroplane stripped of its seats. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Pre-pandemic, this Ethiopian Airlines plane would normally be full of people but instead its seats are stripped on Friday to make way for cargo.
A woman wearing a mask walks past a large mural depicting a person wearing a mask. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, a woman walks past a mural reminding Abidjan's residents of anti-coronavirus hygiene measures...
A woman wearing a mask walks past a large mural depicting a masked health worker cradling the nation of Morocco in their arms. Image copyright EPA
Image caption It's a similar scene in Sale, Morocco, on Sunday where this graffiti encourages people to stay at home to avoid spreading the virus...
A woman walks past a mural whose slogan reads: "Take responsibility, fight against Covid-19 as a community." Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And also the next day in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, where residents are reminded it's a community effort.
A woman holds several newly introduced bank notes, all in denominations of 10. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Wednesday, a woman holds freshly minted bank notes in Zimbabwe's capital, Harare, brought into circulation to ease the cash crisis.
A woman looks back at her glasses as she is forcibly carried away by uniformed officers. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Monday Ugandan police seize activist Stella Nyanzi, leaving her glasses behind, at a protest she called against the government's handling of food relief.
A boy wearing a knitted hat and jumper stands next to a line of adults wearing clothes in various patterns. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption This boy waits alongside adults queuing to vote in Burundi's general election on Wednesday, which at least one opposition figure has already labelled a sham.
Two masked people look on as a tailor creates face masks. Image copyright AFP
Image caption A tailor fashions face masks at his sewing machine in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, on Monday.
Two geese are seen on a lake, one swims while the other flaps out its wings. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A day earlier, a goose stretches its wings at a lake in South Africa's biggest city Johannesburg.
A cat stretches out one paw as it lays down in a mosque. Image copyright EPA
Image caption While a cat takes it easy at Al-Azhar mosque in Cairo, Egypt, on the same day.

