Image copyright US state department Image caption The United States offered a $5m reward for information leading to Félicien Kabuga's arrest

Félicien Kabuga, one of the most wanted suspects in the Rwandan genocide, has been arrested near Paris, the French justice ministry has announced.

Mr Kabuga was detained by gendarmes in Asnières-Sur-Seine, where he had been living under a false identity.

The International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda has charged the 84-year-old with genocide and crimes against humanity.

He is alleged to have been the main financier of the ethnic Hutu extremists who slaughtered 800,000 people in 1994.

They were targeting members of the minority Tutsi community, as well as their political opponents.

The United States had offered a reward of $5m (£4.1m) for information leading to Mr Kabuga's arrest.