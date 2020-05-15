Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 8 - 14 May 2020

  • 15 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A foreign migrant wears a bandana as he leaves a building in the Kwa Mai Mai area in Johannesburg, on May 10, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday in Johannesburg, South Africa, a man wearing a bright yellow bandana appears in the corridor.
A man is disinfects a empty supermarket in Dakar on May 11, 2020. - Big supermarkets are being closed down on specific days for a few weeks in order to disinfect them against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday a supermarket gets a sweep in Dakar, Senegal, as the big shops have been ordered to shut on specific days to get a deep clean.
A man wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) looks outside the Air China aeroplane which arrived with a team health experts from China, that will help with the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus, and medical equipment at the Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare on May 11, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On the same day health experts arrive in Zimbabwe to help fight coronavirus.
Volunteer nurse, Anita Thumbi (L), who is also an elected Member of County Assembly (MCA) in the Nairobi County Government, attends to a patient at a facility used to train the public on infection prevention and management at a local health centre in Waithaka, a Nairobi suburb on May 12, 2020, on International Nurses Day. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The next day in Kenya, politician Anita Thumbi volunteers as a nurse to attend to coronavirus patients.
Muslim worshippers take their places whilst adhering to social distancing measures before prayer as Mosques open for the first time after two months in Dakar on May 12, 2020. - This comes after the President of Senegal, Macky Sall, relaxed measures combatting the COVID-19 coronavirus by opening markets six days a week and opening places of worship. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Over on the other side of the continent, on the same day, worshippers pray together for the first time as mosques reopen in Senegal.
Olympic and World Champion long distance runner Mo Farah exercises near deer in Richmond Park, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in London, Britain May 12, 2020. Picture taken May 12, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Somali-born British Olympic medallist Mo Farah runs along with the deer in a London park also on Tuesday.
A patient who is suspected of suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus undergoes testing at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital isolation centre on May 10, 2020. - Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, has confirmed 3,912 infections and 117 deaths from the novel coronavirus. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday, a health worker administers a test for coronavirus in Maiduguri, Nigeria.
A teacher is tested at the Cadjèhoun Health Center in Cotonou on May 9, 2020. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Teachers get tested on Saturday in Cotonou, Benin, ahead of schools opening.
A Kenyan ministry of health medical worker takes a swab from a truck driver during a testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Namanga one stop border crossing point between Kenya and Tanzania, in Namanga, Kenya May 12, 2020. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And truck drivers who cross from Tanzania into Kenya are also getting tested on Tuesday.
Smoke fumes rise above buildings in the Libyan capital Tripoli, during reported shelling by strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces, on May 9, 2020 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Saturday smoke rise above the Libyan capital Tripoli where renegade General Khalifa Haftar is waging an armed campaign against the UN-recognised government.

Pictures from Getty / AFP and Reuters.

