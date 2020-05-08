Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 1 - 7 May 2020

  • 8 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A woman walks past graffiti on a wall depicting hygiene measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Conakry, Guinea. Image copyright AFP
Image caption "Wear a mask" reads this mural in Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Monday...
Image caption "Wash your hands with soap and water" reads another next to it.
A person stands within markings, as authorities ease coronavirus lockdown measures. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day in Nigeria's capital Abuja where lockdown measures have been eased, people obey social distancing guidelines as they queue.
A man pucnhes the air as he looks into the camera. Image copyright AFP
Image caption Moroccan Muay Thai boxer Zakaria Bouamama trains on a rooftop in Rabat on Wednesday...
Rwandan men exercise on a street in Kigali, Rwanda, on 4 May -t he first day back from the nationwide coronavirus lockdown. People are now allowed to stay outside from 05:00 to 20:00 and public transport has been resumed, except across county borders, after six weeks. The wearing of masks in public spaces is still mandatory. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And as Rwanda's lockdown ends on Monday, these men keep fit under the shade of trees.
A woman sitting on the ground holds a yoga pose, with her legs crossed and he hands clasped together. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Yoga teacher Siri Ajeet Dipuo Banda enjoys her morning routine at home in South Africa's Alexandra township on Wednesday.
People in Mali bathe in the Niger River before sunset. Image copyright AFP
Image caption And on Friday bathers in Mali cool off in the River Niger, which flows through several West African countries and is the continent's third largest river.
A woman stands with a surfboard on the beach in the twilight. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Meanwhile in Cape Town on Tuesday, surfers protest at South Africa's lockdown rules which prohibit surfing but allow other forms of exercise.
A homeless man lies asleep in the middle of the day on an empty street in Westlands, Nairobi. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day, a homeless man sleeps on an empty street in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.
Fruit sellers practice social distancing as they wait for customers on the first day of the easing of the lockdown measures. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also on Tuesday, vegetable sellers in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos sit next to their produce.
An Egyptian baker prepares Qatayef at a market in Cairo. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Wednesday, a baker in Egypt preparing a Ramadan snack called Qatayef pours the batter while his young helper handles an earlier batch.
Children queue for food at a school feeding scheme during a nationwide lockdown. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption And in Cape Town on Tuesday, children queue for a free school meal scheme.

Pictures from AFP, EPA and Reuters.

