Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 24 - 30 April 2020

  • 1 May 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A child has her hair threaded in a salon in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on 29 April. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On Wednesday in Kenya, eight-year-old Stacy Ayuma has her hair threaded. Though the style is not new, some are now playfully calling it "coronavirus" because they say it resembles the virus' prickly shape as seen under a microscope.
A man wears a mask decorated in the colour and pattern on Liberia's national flag on 27 April. Image copyright EPA
Image caption On Tuesday, a man wears a face mask in the colours of Liberia's national flag at the health ministry in the capital, Monrovia.
A woman passes in front of mannequins in a shop wearing face masks in street in Cairo, Egypt, on 25 April. Image copyright EPA
Image caption Mannequins also make a statement with masks in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Saturday.
Hope for Vrededorp grassroots organisation delivers a food parcel residents of a care home on 27 April. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On Tuesday in the South African city of Johannesburg, a care home resident receives home-cooked food from volunteers.
Women queue ahead of food distribution in Alexandra township on 28 April 28. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the same city a day later, residents cover their mouths as they queue for free meals.
A boy bags dates in front of a mosque in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, on 24 April. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Ivory Coast on Friday, this boy prepares dates outside a mosque. During Ramadan, Muslims traditionally end their daily fasts by snacking on this fruit ahead of the main meal.
Kadiatou Diallo poses next to religious books during the first day of the Mulsim holy month of Ramadan, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast on 24 April. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Also in Abidjan on the same day, a girl stands next to religious texts.
Sack of rice, bottles of cooking oil, plus other provisions are neatly stacked in piles on the ground. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Food supplies are prepared ahead of distribution to people in need on Tuesday in the suburbs of Senegal's capital.
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a wall that has the words "Long live Egypt" painted in red and yellow. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption "Long live Egypt" reads this mural pictured on Sunday in Cairo, Egypt.
A man drives his horse-drawn cart past a mural thanking essential workers during pandemic, in the city of Salé. Image copyright AFP
Image caption On the same day in north-western Morocco, a horse-drawn cart passes a mural daubed with messages of thanks to essential workers.
People wearing face masks on board a bus look out the window on 27 April. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Passengers wear face masks on board a bus in Kenya's capital Nairobi a day later.
A Carpenter bee flies to a Fynbos flower in Cape Town, on 24 April. Image copyright EPA
Image caption A solitary carpenter bee collects pollen from a flower in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.
The brown leaves of winter trees are reflected in the waters of the Emmarentia Dam Reservoir in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 30 April. Image copyright EPA
Image caption And on Wednesday in Johannesburg, autumn trees are reflected in the water of a local reservoir.

Pictures from Getty Images, AFP, EPA and Reuters.

