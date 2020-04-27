Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Heavy-goods vehicles queue in Busia as far as the eye can see on Sunday

Lorry drivers are complaining of long tailbacks at the Kenyan-Ugandan border as Kenya begins mandatory coronavirus testing for them.

On Sunday, the queue on the Kenyan side was up to 30km (19 miles) long, according to local station Citizen TV.

The East African neighbours are each other's biggest trading partners.

The border towns of Malaba and Busia, where the congestion has been centred, are crucial routes for the transport of goods.

Kenya's government announced that all long-distance lorry drivers will be tested before crossing the border after Uganda confirmed that eight Kenyan drivers had tested positive for the virus.

As well as mandatory testing, they also proposed relay driving, where drivers hand over vehicles to their Ugandan counterparts at the border.

Last week, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said the authorities in both countries were discussing ways to reduce cross-border coronavirus cases.