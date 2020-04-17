Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 10-16 April 2020

  • 17 April 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent:

A member of a privately-funded NGO fumigates in Kenya Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A man covered in smoke helps fumigate parts of Kenya's capital, Nairobi, on Wednesday as part of ongoing efforts to disinfect public places to stop the spread of coronavirus...
A member of the Sonko Rescue Team, an NGO founded by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, uses a smoke machine to spray streets Image copyright EPA
Image caption Streets, market stalls and other surfaces are being disinfected.
A man rides his motorcycle during a sandstorm Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the same day there is a sandstorm in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, but this motorcycle rider soldiers on.
A sculptor carves a mask in his sculpture workshop in Grand-Bassam, Ivory Coast Image copyright EPA
Image caption An Ivorian sculptor carves a mask in Grand-Bassam on Tuesday, a day before World Art Day.
An Egyptian archeologist performs restorations on the golden sarcophagus of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It is a different kind of sculpting on Monday in the Grand Egyptian Musuem, where an archaeologist helps restore the golden sarcophagus of the ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun.
Egyptian clown Ahmed Naser wearing a face mask helps children to put on face masks Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the streets of Cairo, Egyptian clown Ahmed Naser, wearing a face mask, helps children to put on theirs.
Cuban doctors at the airport after arriving Angola on Friday Image copyright EPA
Image caption The Cuban flag flutters as a delegation of doctors pose for a picture on Friday after arriving in the Angolan capital, Luanda, to help the country fight coronavirus.
Men ride a horse in the sea in Senegal Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Men and horse take a wash on Saturday in Senegal, hours before a coronavirus curfew kicks in...
A man walks with his pet dog at the beach before the curfew in Senegal Image copyright Reuters
Image caption On the beach, this man prefers a dry leisurely walk with his dog.
People are seen during an exercise session in Nigeria Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Get set, go... People exercise in Nigeria's capital, Abuja, where the highway is devoid of traffic on Monday because of a lockdown in the state to halt the spread of coronavirus.
Founder of the Akamasoa association celebrating Easter in a granite quarry in Antananarivo on April 12 Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Sunday, founder of the Akamasoa association, Father Pedro, conducts the traditional great mass celebrating Easter in a granite quarry in Antananarivo, Madagascar.
A parishioner prays outside a closed church in Zimbabwe Image copyright Reuters
Image caption This parishioner in Zimbabwe prays outside a closed church as there is a 21-day nationwide lockdown to curtail the spread of the coronavirus disease.
A group of homeless men take in the last of the days light before seeking a place to sleep in South Africa Image copyright Reuters
Image caption A group of homeless men in South Africa take in the last of Thursday's daylight before seeking a place to sleep. The country is also in lockdown.

