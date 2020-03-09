Nigeria's emir of Kano dethroned for 'disrespect'
- 9 March 2020
The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, one of Nigeria's most influential Muslim leaders, has been removed from office.
He was deposed after acting in "total disrespect to lawful instructions from the office of the state governor," the Kano state government said.
Mr Sanusi, a former governor of Nigeria's central bank, has had frosty relations with the Kano state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, since 2017.
He has not commented on his removal.