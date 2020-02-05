Image copyright Reuters Image caption Malawi president Peter Mutharika will lodge an appeal with the Constitutional Court

Malawi's president Peter Mutharika says he will contest a court ruling that overturned his election last May.

Mr Mutharika, Malawi's president since 2014, won the election with a 38.5% share of the vote. Opposition party leader Lazarus Chakwera came second with 35.41 percent.

On Monday, judges annulled the vote citing irregularities and ordered a new election within 150 days.

There have been regular anti-government protests since the election.

Mr Mutharika said he will lodge an appeal with the Constitutional Court.

Presidential spokesman Mgeme Kalirani said the ruling "cannot be allowed to stand ... it will create a lot of problems in the country's jurisprudence.

"It is a great miscarriage of justice," he said in a statement.

Lawyers for Mr Chakwera and Saulos Chilima, another candidate, said correction fluid - known by the brand name Tipp-Ex - had been used on some of the tallying forms sent in by polling stations.

The changes were made after they had been signed by party agents, they said.

The lawyers also said that in some cases polling officials sent in the wrong copy of the results sheet to the main tallying centre.

They also found some mathematical errors in a small number of cases.

Getty Images Malawi's 2019 election Annulled official results 158,969Winning vote margin 38.6% Peter Mutharika

35.4% Lazarus Chakwera

20.2%Saulos Chilima Source: Malawi Electoral Commission

Though in each case there were not a huge number of errors, the lawyers said that the evidence pointed to a flawed process.

After the vote was annulled, Mr Chakwera told thousands of celebrating supporters that the verdict was a victory for democracy.

Since the disputed results were announced last May, there have been regular anti-government protests. Some of these have resulted in looting and the destruction of property, including government offices.

Two people - one police officer and one civilian - are known to have been killed during the demonstrations.