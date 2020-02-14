Test your knowledge: What Africa exports to the UK
- 14 February 2020
Now that the UK has left the European Union (EU), it wants to boost business trade with Africa. But what is already being traded? And how significant is the UK as a trading partner?
Test your knowledge by matching these top African exports to the UK with the correct country.
To match, click on the product icon, then click on the country of choice
South Africa (Precious metals)The top export to the UK is precious metals, with $2bn worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 60% of their total precious metals exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Nigeria (Crude oil)The top export to the UK is crude oil, with $2.2bn worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 9% of their total crude oil exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Morocco (Vehicles)The top export to the UK is vehicles, with $200m worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 6% of their total vehicles exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Namibia (Ships)The top export to the UK is ships, with $410m worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 99% of their total ships exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Kenya (Tea)The top export to the UK is tea, with $150m worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 50% of their total tea exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Zambia (Printed books)The top export to the UK is printed books, with $180m worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 100% of their total printed books exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Mauritius (Textiles)The top export to the UK is textiles, with $90m worth exported to the UK annually. This accounts for about 47% of their total textiles exports to the EU (including UK).
-
Methodology
- Precious metals includes: Natural, cultured pearls; precious, semi-precious stones; precious metals, metals clad with precious metal, and articles thereof; imitation jewellery; coin
- Crude oil includes: Mineral fuels, mineral oils and products of their distillation; bituminous substances; mineral waxes
- Vehicles includes: Vehicles; other than railway or tramway rolling stock, and parts and accessories thereof
- Ships includes: Ships, boats and floating structures
- Tea includes: Coffee, tea, mate and spices
- Printed books includes: Printed books, newspapers, pictures and other products of the printing industry; manuscripts, typescripts and plans
- Textiles includes: Apparel and clothing accessories; knitted or crocheted
*Source: UN Comtrade Database (2018)