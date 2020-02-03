Image copyright Nathan Ochunge Image caption Worried relatives gathered outside a hospital where injured children were being treated

At least 13 pupils have been killed in a stampede at a primary school in western Kenya, local media report.

The stampede broke out at Kakamega Primary School, north-west of the capital Nairobi, on Monday afternoon.

Reports say children were leaving classes for home at about 17:00 local time (14:00 GMT) when the stampede happened.

Kakamega police commander David Kabena confirmed at least 13 deaths to local media.

Nearly 40 other students were injured and taken to hospital, reports say. Some of them were released after receiving treatment.

The cause of the stampede is not yet clear, but Mr Kabena said an investigation had been launched.

Some reports said the students had rushed down a narrow staircase at the end of the school day. The staircase is said to have collapsed.

Videos posted to social media showed crowds of people gathered outside a hospital where children were being treated.

Kenya's education ministry offered condolences to the families and friends of those who had died.