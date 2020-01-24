Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 17-23 January 2020

  • 24 January 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

Local dancers perform during the opening ceremony ahead of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup Group Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Friday's opening ceremony of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup sees local dancers perform before the Group D match between South Africa and Afghanistan in Kimberley.
Men in Kenya ward off locusts Image copyright EPA
Image caption A different kind of dance for these Samburu men in Kenya as they fend off a swarm of locusts on the same day.
Kenyan women demonstrating in the capital Nairobi Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption In the Kenyan capital, Nairobi, activists demonstrate to commemorate the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. They want greater justice on land and climate issues, as well as the inclusivity of the LGBTQ community.
Algerian protesters chanting Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Women are also out in their numbers on Tuesday in Algiers, Algeria, demanding that the government step down.
Member of the Movement For Democratic Change at a rally in Harare Image copyright EPA
Image caption On the same day, members of Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change (MDC) Alliance attend a rally in Harare. The aim is to put the party on a new path of "accountability and aggressiveness against tyranny".
Presentational white space
A man walks through Mauritania camel market Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Camels form a "guard of honour" on Saturday as a trader walked through the largest market for the animals in Nouakchott, Mauritania...
Wrestlers in Mauritania Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While on Sunday, wrestlers flex their muscles at the popular Tergit beach in the city.
Presentational white space
Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper at the Fasilides Bath Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Monday, Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshippers take to the pool in Fasilides Bath as they celebrate Timkat, the Ethiopian Epiphany. Timkat commemorates the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan river.
Cyclists on the road in Cameroon Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Across the continent in Cameroon, a spectator applauds as the peloton rode through NKoabang on Monday during the first stage of La Tropicale Amissa Bongo cycling race between Bitam, in Gabon, and Ebolowa, in Cameroon.
A lesser flamingo sleeps with an eye open Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption On Wednesday this lesser flamingo sleeps with an eye open at the Johannesburg Zoo in South Africa...
Canoeist paddling on the Emmarentia Dam Image copyright EPA
Image caption While the following day, the sun guids a canoeist at the Emmarentia Dam in central Johannesburg. The dam is a favourite training spot for paddlers who compete in the country's river-based canoe races.
Presentational white space

Pictures from EPA and Getty Images

Related Topics

Around the BBC