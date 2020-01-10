Africa

Africa's week in pictures: 3-9 January 2020

  • 10 January 2020

A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent and beyond:

A man with face paint and matching black-and-yellow umbrella Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A member of a minstrel troupe sports a suit matching his umbrella at the annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Second New Year) Minstrels Parade in South Africa's Cape Town on Saturday.
Man under an 'umbrella' of balloons Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Under an umbrella of balloons, an Egyptian vendor awaits customers in Cairo during the Coptic Orthodox Christmas celebrations on Tuesday.
Man with two hats on top of each other Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A stylist from Guinea-Bissau shows off his playful hat style at the London Fashion Week Men's edition on Sunday.
Imane Ayissi laughing Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption And Cameroonian fashion designer Imane Ayissi is having a laugh in his studio in Paris, France on Monday.
Young men pumping their hands up in the air in defiance Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A crowd of opposition protesters in Liberia demonstrates at the Save The State protest in the capital Monrovia...
A man holds a sign that says "stop flying private jets President Weah, #savethestate" Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption At the same protest, this young man has a message for the president.
An aerial view of fisher boats in the ocean Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption An aerial view shows fishing boats basking in the sunlight at the harbour in Sal Rei at Boa Vista island, Cape Verde, on the same day.
A general view of the city Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption While a light haze surrounds the city of Mekelle in Ethiopia on Sunday...
Mostly female worshippers sitting on steps Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption ...where Ethiopian Orthodox worshippers attend a church service.
People sitting in the grass by a tree Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It's a holy gathering in South Africa too, as worshippers of the Nazareth Baptist Church embark on a tranquil pilgrimage to the Nhlangakazi Holy Mountain 85km (52 miles) north of Durban on Saturday.
People dancing in the street Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Thousands of miles away from the tranquillity of the pilgrimage, relatives of an 18-year-old Kenyan man let loose in celebration of his circumcision in Nairobi's Kibera on Monday.

